SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. 23,129,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,529,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

SoundHound AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results point to growth — SoundHound reported strong top-line growth (revenue up ~59% year-over-year, beat revenue estimates and EPS roughly in line), which supports longer-term adoption of its voice-agent tech. (Earnings context from company/MarketBeat summary)

Quarterly results point to growth — SoundHound reported strong top-line growth (revenue up ~59% year-over-year, beat revenue estimates and EPS roughly in line), which supports longer-term adoption of its voice-agent tech. (Earnings context from company/MarketBeat summary) Positive Sentiment: Street idea of upside from voice-agent AI — The Motley Fool highlighted SoundHound as one of two lesser-known AI names with “parabolic” upside potential on voice-powered agentic AI, reinforcing a narrative of sizable addressable market if adoption accelerates. 2 Tech Stocks Most Investors Haven’t Heard of That Could Go Parabolic

Street idea of upside from voice-agent AI — The Motley Fool highlighted SoundHound as one of two lesser-known AI names with “parabolic” upside potential on voice-powered agentic AI, reinforcing a narrative of sizable addressable market if adoption accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported appears inconsistent/erroneous (multiple entries show 0 shares / NaN changes); treat short-interest signals cautiously until clarified by exchanges or official reports.

Short-interest data reported appears inconsistent/erroneous (multiple entries show 0 shares / NaN changes); treat short-interest signals cautiously until clarified by exchanges or official reports. Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation/positioning vs. peers — A Fool piece compared BigBear.ai and SoundHound amid the 2026 AI sell-off, useful for benchmarking but not a clear buy/sell verdict by itself. BigBear.ai vs. SoundHound AI: One Is Surviving the AI Sell-Off. The Other Isn’t.

Relative valuation/positioning vs. peers — A Fool piece compared BigBear.ai and SoundHound amid the 2026 AI sell-off, useful for benchmarking but not a clear buy/sell verdict by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by multiple senior executives — CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO, COO, CTO and other senior officers sold sizable blocks on March 20–23 (CEO sale ~124,510 shares at ~$6.79). Large, coordinated insider sales can spook investors even if disclosed as routine diversification; see the SEC filing for the CEO sale. CEO SEC Filing

Insider selling by multiple senior executives — CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO, COO, CTO and other senior officers sold sizable blocks on March 20–23 (CEO sale ~124,510 shares at ~$6.79). Large, coordinated insider sales can spook investors even if disclosed as routine diversification; see the SEC filing for the CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: High-profile skepticism from Jim Cramer — In a Mad Money recap Cramer called SoundHound “a continual money loser,” a comment that can influence retail sentiment and add selling pressure. Jim Cramer on SoundHound AI

High-profile skepticism from Jim Cramer — In a Mad Money recap Cramer called SoundHound “a continual money loser,” a comment that can influence retail sentiment and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure after Anthropic feature release — Yahoo reported shares across several AI/assistant names fell when Anthropic announced new agent capabilities that can control computers; that competitive development raises risk for incumbents and may have triggered intraday weakness. Health Catalyst, Asure Software, GitLab, Zeta Global, and SoundHound AI Shares Plummet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Zacks Research upgraded SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 124,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $845,422.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,073,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,080,945.83. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Majid Emami sold 31,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $210,619.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 501,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,398.54. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,241. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 71.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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