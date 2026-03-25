Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Declines By 71.1%

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,324 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 26th total of 14,954 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 116,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000.

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Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NBSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 110,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,963. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

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The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

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