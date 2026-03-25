Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,000. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anousheh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,820. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.45. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $283.76.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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