Short Interest in NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG) Decreases By 75.0%

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 26th total of 905 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWFG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

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About NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

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Further Reading

The IQ Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (IWFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US large-cap growth companies. It limits the number of its holdings, selecting only the top growth stocks using a bottom-up investment approach IWFG was launched on Jun 23, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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