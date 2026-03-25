Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 994,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the previous session’s volume of 77,726 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0240 and had previously closed at $22.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DTRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
Daimler Truck Company Profile
Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.
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