Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 994,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the previous session’s volume of 77,726 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0240 and had previously closed at $22.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Daimler Truck Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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