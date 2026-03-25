Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,166 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the February 26th total of 137,983 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of PILL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

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Further Reading

The Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (PILL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified equal-weighted index of pharmaceutical companies in the US. PILL was launched on Nov 15, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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