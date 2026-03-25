Insider Buying: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Director Acquires $9,999,981.20 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) Director John Baker II purchased 478,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $9,999,981.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,050,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,750,078.70. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 0.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FRP by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 86.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FRP by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FRP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FRP currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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FRP Company Profile

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FRP Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: FRPH) is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company’s core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

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