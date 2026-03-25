Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Short Interest Up 165.0% in March

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,909 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the February 26th total of 6,758 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,550. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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