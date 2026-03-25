Insider Selling: Wayfair (NYSE:W) Director Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $130,135.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,284.38. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Conine sold 107,919 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $8,331,346.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

On Friday, January 23rd, Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $3,069,900.00.

Wayfair Trading Up 5.4%

Wayfair stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,686. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Repeated consumer-facing coverage and promotional stories highlight discounted products and outlet deals that can help drive short-term traffic and sales for Wayfair. Article Title

Repeated consumer-facing coverage and promotional stories highlight discounted products and outlet deals that can help drive short-term traffic and sales for Wayfair. Positive Sentiment: Roundups of Wayfair outlet deals and product promotions (seasonal merchandising) may support conversion and gross merchandise volume in the near term. Article Title

Roundups of Wayfair outlet deals and product promotions (seasonal merchandising) may support conversion and gross merchandise volume in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Industry discussion at Shoptalk (Wayfair executives speaking on AI and retail) signals strategic focus on technology and customer experience but is a longer-term cue rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Industry discussion at Shoptalk (Wayfair executives speaking on AI and retail) signals strategic focus on technology and customer experience but is a longer-term cue rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader-market headlines (e.g., temporary market relief from geopolitical news) have helped consumer discretionary names trade up intermittently; such moves are market-driven and not company-specific. Article Title

Broader-market headlines (e.g., temporary market relief from geopolitical news) have helped consumer discretionary names trade up intermittently; such moves are market-driven and not company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Wayfair was removed from the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index — an index exit that can trigger fund rebalancing and reduce passive demand, prompting some investors to reassess valuation and growth assumptions. Article Title

Wayfair was removed from the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index — an index exit that can trigger fund rebalancing and reduce passive demand, prompting some investors to reassess valuation and growth assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Steven Conine sold a large block (107,919 shares on Mar. 23 and an additional 1,687 on Mar. 24), representing a substantial reduction in his position; filings are posted with the SEC. Such big insider disposals can create negative sentiment or add selling pressure. SEC Filing

Insider selling: Director Steven Conine sold a large block (107,919 shares on Mar. 23 and an additional 1,687 on Mar. 24), representing a substantial reduction in his position; filings are posted with the SEC. Such big insider disposals can create negative sentiment or add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah sold a similarly large block (107,818 shares on Mar. 23 and 1,571 on Mar. 24), cutting his stake by roughly two-thirds; investors frequently view major executive sales as a negative signal or a source of short-term supply. SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,965,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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