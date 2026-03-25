3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,880 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 26th total of 22,840 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA EDGH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

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3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF

About 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF ( NYSEARCA:EDGH Free Report ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.98% of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund that invests in various hard assets. The fund seeks capital appreciation and limits losses depending on market conditions. EDGH was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

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