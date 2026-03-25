Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Short Interest Update

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 224 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the February 26th total of 937 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pacer PE/VC ETF Trading Up 0.9%

PEVC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

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About Pacer PE/VC ETF

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The Pacer PE/VC ETF (PEVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE PE/VC index. The fund tracks an index that provides access to private equity (PE) buyouts and venture capital (VC) assets through shifting allocations between two sub-indices. Investments focus on US large-cap stocks, aiming to mirror the risk-return characteristics of private markets through equities, ETFs, and futures contracts. PEVC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Pacer.

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