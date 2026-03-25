Analyzing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Ambarella”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.73 billion 2.40 $1.31 billion $0.58 38.64 Ambarella $390.70 million 5.96 -$75.86 million ($1.78) -30.39

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASE Technology and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ambarella 1 4 7 2 2.71

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.31% 12.00% 4.99% Ambarella -19.42% -12.24% -9.86%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Ambarella on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Ambarella

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Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

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