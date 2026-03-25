BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as high as $222.29 and last traded at $221.4840, with a volume of 1315741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.76.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

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Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,460,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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