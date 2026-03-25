Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,974 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the February 26th total of 17,318 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

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Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBD was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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