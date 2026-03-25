DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 and last traded at GBX 125.50, with a volume of 2017978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 247 to GBX 235 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 230 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.50.

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DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £290.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.99.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.80 EPS for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DFS Furniture

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DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

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