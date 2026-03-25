AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.9050, but opened at $4.1680. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 4,682 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AAC Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AACAY

AAC Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

AAC Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.