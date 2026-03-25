Insider Selling: SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,697.17. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Charles O’hara also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.

SEALSQ Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ LAES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 4,295,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,814. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

SEALSQ News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Signed LOI to acquire Miraex SA, a Swiss photonics-based quantum interconnect platform that would fill a critical “quantum interconnect” layer in SEALSQ’s Quantum Vertical Stack and support its QSOC space initiative. The deal is on a 60?day exclusivity/due?diligence schedule with a target close by end-June 2026 — strategic fit could accelerate product roadmap and addressable markets in networking, sensing and space. LOI / Miraex Release

Signed LOI to acquire Miraex SA, a Swiss photonics-based quantum interconnect platform that would fill a critical “quantum interconnect” layer in SEALSQ’s Quantum Vertical Stack and support its QSOC space initiative. The deal is on a 60?day exclusivity/due?diligence schedule with a target close by end-June 2026 — strategic fit could accelerate product roadmap and addressable markets in networking, sensing and space. Positive Sentiment: Expanded the SEALSQ Quantum Fund to $200 million and stressed a cash position of over $530M with no debt — this materially improves the company’s ability to complete strategic investments (like Miraex), fund QSOC deployments, and absorb integration costs without immediate dilution. Quantum Fund Expansion

Expanded the SEALSQ Quantum Fund to $200 million and stressed a cash position of over $530M with no debt — this materially improves the company’s ability to complete strategic investments (like Miraex), fund QSOC deployments, and absorb integration costs without immediate dilution. Positive Sentiment: Reported decline in short interest from ~24.9M shares (Feb) to ~18.2M (Mar 13) — a ~27% drop and ~10.3% of float short sold previously. Reduced short positions can remove downward pressure and lower a potential short?squeeze risk. (Dataset item)

Reported decline in short interest from ~24.9M shares (Feb) to ~18.2M (Mar 13) — a ~27% drop and ~10.3% of float short sold previously. Reduced short positions can remove downward pressure and lower a potential short?squeeze risk. (Dataset item) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short?interest data entries show zeros and inconsistent day-to-cover figures; these appear to be reporting anomalies and should be treated as noisy data rather than new market signals. (Dataset item)

Multiple short?interest data entries show zeros and inconsistent day-to-cover figures; these appear to be reporting anomalies and should be treated as noisy data rather than new market signals. (Dataset item) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO John Charles O’Hara sold multiple blocks (10,000 shares on Mar 19 at ~$3.02; 10,000 on Mar 23 at ~$2.99; 10,000 on Mar 25 at ~$2.92) and other insider sales reported — total recent insider sales may create near-term selling pressure or be read as executives taking liquidity. SEC Form 4 filings are available. SEC Form 4 (Mar 25) SEC Form 4 (Mar 19)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting SEALSQ this week:

Several research firms have recently commented on LAES. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEALSQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEALSQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAES. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SEALSQ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEALSQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEALSQ by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

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SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

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