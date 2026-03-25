Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 73.55, with a volume of 6032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

Arcontech Group Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.90.

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Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 2.77 EPS for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Arcontech Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthew Jeffs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £15,200. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

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Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

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