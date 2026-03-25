Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, FiscalAI reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $154.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.5%

EPAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 377,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 353,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 153,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,137.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 707.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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