Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 571 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 26th total of 2,419 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

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Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (DYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe DJIA Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of DJIA stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money index call options on up to 50% of the value of the underlying portfolio. The fund aims to deliver monthly distributions. DYLG was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

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