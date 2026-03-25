Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 119,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 108,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America’s largest unconventional resource plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.