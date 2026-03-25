United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $549.50 and last traded at $542.0180, with a volume of 270387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.82.

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have increased price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views on UTHR, supporting upside expectations and helping push demand for the shares. MarketBeat summarizes these upgrades and the consensus “Moderate Buy” stance. MarketBeat UTHR analyst coverage

Multiple brokerages have increased price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views on UTHR, supporting upside expectations and helping push demand for the shares. MarketBeat summarizes these upgrades and the consensus “Moderate Buy” stance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for United Therapeutics, which likely feeds into the rally as investors chase analyst-led momentum. Wells Fargo forecast

Wells Fargo published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for United Therapeutics, which likely feeds into the rally as investors chase analyst-led momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market summaries show very high institutional ownership (~94%) and some hedge funds/institutions increasing stakes; this underscores heavy institutional interest but does not by itself signal direction. MarketBeat institutional holdings

Market summaries show very high institutional ownership (~94%) and some hedge funds/institutions increasing stakes; this underscores heavy institutional interest but does not by itself signal direction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show zero shares/NaN in the feed (likely a data/reporting anomaly). Current short-interest metrics appear unreliable in these notices and should be treated cautiously until official exchange data is posted.

Reported short-interest entries show zero shares/NaN in the feed (likely a data/reporting anomaly). Current short-interest metrics appear unreliable in these notices and should be treated cautiously until official exchange data is posted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (avg ~$525–$527) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (avg ~$527.48) in late March—transactions worth roughly $5M+ each. Large insider sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/ownership questions for some investors. SEC filings for the CEO and CFO sales are linked. CEO Rothblatt SEC filing CFO Edgemond SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $466.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.91.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.95, for a total transaction of $4,398,585.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,938,901.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,820 shares of company stock valued at $166,359,058. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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