HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 415 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the February 26th total of 1,858 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 25,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $537.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.04. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

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