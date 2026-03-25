Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 26,754 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.9%

About Asahi Kasei

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

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