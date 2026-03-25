Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3354 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance

MST traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 37,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $678.44.

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The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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