YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 0.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

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YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

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