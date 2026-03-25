YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 0.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.05.
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