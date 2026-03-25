Short Interest in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Grows By 175.2%

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,335 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the February 26th total of 17,562 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 891.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government. The fund manager may also invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions. FTSD was launched on Nov 4, 2013 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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