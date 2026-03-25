REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.02

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0234 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.4%
AIPI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 188,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,300. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.
About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
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