REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.02

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0234 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.4%

AIPI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 188,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,300. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

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About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

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The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

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