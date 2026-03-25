NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Declares Dividend of $0.39

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3923 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,750. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

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Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. QQQH was launched on Dec 19, 2019 and is issued by Neos.

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