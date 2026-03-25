ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1124 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 19.2% increase from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

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ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Company Profile

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ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

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