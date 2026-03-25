Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.33), FiscalAI reports. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 46,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of -0.31. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

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Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Modiv Industrial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Modiv Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 3,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 858.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc (NYSE: MDV) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company’s portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

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