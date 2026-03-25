Kelly Brunetti Rose Sells 7,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kelly Brunetti Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of COP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.85. 7,482,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,632. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.52.
View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips
Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other sector write-ups say integrated energy names like ConocoPhillips are well positioned to weather industry headwinds, supporting investor interest in COP. 3 US Integrated Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Ryan Lance said recent LNG disruptions are “manageable” for ConocoPhillips and urged U.S. protection of Middle East assets — comments that signal operational resilience and active risk management. ConocoPhillips Seeks US Protection As Qatar Risks Test LNG Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds: coverage noting higher oil prices and the company’s recent capital returns/dividend profile (consistent buyback/dividend program) support total?return interest among income and energy investors. 109-year-old energy giant paying $4 billion in dividends as oil spikes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed — Truist entered coverage with a Hold ($124 PT) while other houses have raised targets (Mizuho to $136), leaving consensus near ~ $120. That creates both upside and upside-limited scenarios. ConocoPhillips coverage note (Truist)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry tools like Zacks’ Earnings ESP are highlighting energy names that could surprise on earnings; this keeps near-term volatility possible around results. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Local/community programs and developer items (Small Biz Builder) are positive PR but have limited direct impact on near-term stock moves. UTPB bringing ConocoPhillips Small Biz Builder program to Monahans
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Ryan Lance sold ~506,800 shares (~$64M) and an EVP also sold shares recently — large insider disposals can pressure sentiment even if they’re pre-planned. SEC filing: Lance insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: damage to Qatari LNG facilities and evacuations prompted ConocoPhillips to request expanded U.S. protection — this is a material risk to international operations and LNG growth exposure. ConocoPhillips Seeks US Protection As Qatar Risks Test LNG Growth Story
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term fundamentals: COP missed the prior quarter’s EPS and revenue estimates (Feb. 5 release), which keeps focus on execution and commodity-price sensitivity heading into upcoming reports. COP company snapshot and recent earnings
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after buying an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
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