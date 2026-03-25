Kelly Brunetti Rose Sells 7,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Brunetti Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of COP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.85. 7,482,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,632. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after buying an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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