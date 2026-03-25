Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Director Georgios Feidakis Acquires 22,542 Shares

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis bought 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,223.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,909,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,258.56. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Georgios Feidakis purchased 38,947 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,715.13.

On Monday, March 23rd, Georgios Feidakis purchased 7,536 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $13,188.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 11,007 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,262.25.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Globus Maritime Limited has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Globus Maritime by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLBS

Globus Maritime Company Profile

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Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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