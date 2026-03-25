Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Rachel Humphrey Sells 13,896 Shares

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Humphrey sold 13,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $14,312.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,748.27. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 185,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

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Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 289,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 271,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYXS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

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Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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