TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Desjardins set a C$218.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$172.57. The company had a trading volume of 678,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,436. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$147.00 and a 52 week high of C$209.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 99.41%. Analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Dollarama

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. MarketBeat Earnings

Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. MarketWatch: 4Q Profit

Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. Neutral Sentiment: Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Negative Sentiment: Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. BNNBloomberg: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. BNNBloomberg: Same?Store Sales Miss

Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. Negative Sentiment: CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Pique News

CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an initial sharp drop despite the strong profit print, underscoring that guidance and traffic trends drove the dominant investor response. Blockonomi: Stock Drop Coverage

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

Further Reading

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