Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 96.0%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,783 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 26th total of 244,417 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 137,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,858. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.15.

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Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

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Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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