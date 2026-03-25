Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 36150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 3.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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