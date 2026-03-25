Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.0920. Approximately 28,293,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,035,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity: Retail/traders bought roughly 43,370 call contracts (about a 71% jump vs. normal call volume), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into expirations.

Unusual bullish options activity: Retail/traders bought roughly 43,370 call contracts (about a 71% jump vs. normal call volume), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into expirations. Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout — HPE cleared key moving averages (50?day and 200?day), which many momentum and quant funds monitor and which likely attracted buy flows from technical traders. 200?day breakout 50?day reclaim

Technical breakout — HPE cleared key moving averages (50?day and 200?day), which many momentum and quant funds monitor and which likely attracted buy flows from technical traders. Positive Sentiment: Dividend-related buying: Shares jumped in prior session as investors bought to qualify for the quarterly dividend — a near-term catalyst that can lift demand into the ex?dividend window. Dividend buying

Dividend-related buying: Shares jumped in prior session as investors bought to qualify for the quarterly dividend — a near-term catalyst that can lift demand into the ex?dividend window. Positive Sentiment: Product and sales momentum: HPE announced security/firewall and hybrid?mesh updates aimed at AI-era workloads and recognized Carahsoft as Public Sector Distributor of the Year — both support enterprise and public-sector sales narratives. Security product updates Carahsoft recognition

Product and sales momentum: HPE announced security/firewall and hybrid?mesh updates aimed at AI-era workloads and recognized Carahsoft as Public Sector Distributor of the Year — both support enterprise and public-sector sales narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition: Broadband Forum awards highlighted industry innovators; limited direct impact on HPE stock but supports sector narrative around infrastructure demand. Broadband Forum awards

Industry recognition: Broadband Forum awards highlighted industry innovators; limited direct impact on HPE stock but supports sector narrative around infrastructure demand. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and merger overhang — HPE’s proposed ~$14B Juniper acquisition is under intensified antitrust scrutiny: state AGs and a federal judge have questioned remedies, reports say, and HPE struggled to find buyers for assets required by regulators. That continues to cloud the deal’s timeline and could force tougher divestitures or concessions. State AGs skepticism Asset sale struggles

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at $51,472,126.89. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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