Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the previous session’s volume of 790 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $49.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Johnson Matthey Trading Up 3.0%

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54.

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Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

Further Reading

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