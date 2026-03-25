First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 102,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 40,313 shares.The stock last traded at $92.39 and had previously closed at $91.94.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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