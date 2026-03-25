Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -15.76.

About Ximen Mining

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Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia. It also owns a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Project located in southern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

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