Short Interest in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Rises By 200.7%

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,745 shares, a growth of 200.7% from the February 26th total of 913 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,932 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,932 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 201,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period.

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iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of the United States dollar-denominated United States Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., the United States and foreign agencies, sovereign, supranational and local authority debt) and investment-grade United States corporate bonds, which have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

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