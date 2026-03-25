iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,633 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 26th total of 88,968 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 172,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPXN stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. 34,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,377. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $101.21.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, financial and industrials companies. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.