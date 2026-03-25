MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 257 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the February 26th total of 1,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNKD traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

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The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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