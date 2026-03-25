DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTSQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Star Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTSQ. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTSQ

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

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