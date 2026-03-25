Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Plc (TSE:SBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 63600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Silver Bear Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -176.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$33.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Silver Bear Resources

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Silver Bear Resources PLC provides silver mining services and engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties. The company operates along with its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments are based on geographical location and include one property in the Russian Federation (Mangazeisky).

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