Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports.

Atossa Genetics Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 129,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,915. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics from $116.25 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atossa Genetics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 581.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 169,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 144,412 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

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