Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $227.36 and last traded at $233.45. Approximately 8,271,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,039,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.84.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.