Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $98.45. Approximately 22,477,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,994,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~109,766 call options today (?23% above the average daily call volume), signaling short-term bullish sentiment and speculative positioning into Marvell’s AI/data-center narrative.

Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~109,766 call options today (?23% above the average daily call volume), signaling short-term bullish sentiment and speculative positioning into Marvell’s AI/data-center narrative. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing partnership momentum — Stifel highlighted Marvell after its collaboration with Mojo Vision to commercialize micro-LED optical interconnects, reinforcing Marvell’s role in next?gen optical I/O for AI infrastructure. Stifel Highlights Marvell Collaboration

Ongoing partnership momentum — Stifel highlighted Marvell after its collaboration with Mojo Vision to commercialize micro-LED optical interconnects, reinforcing Marvell’s role in next?gen optical I/O for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Product & market execution — coverage and reports highlight Marvell’s advanced switch for AI data?center scale-up infrastructure and recent earnings beat driven by strong AI data-center demand, both supporting revenue/earnings upside expectations. Advanced Switch for AI Data Centers Earnings Beat / AI Demand

Product & market execution — coverage and reports highlight Marvell’s advanced switch for AI data?center scale-up infrastructure and recent earnings beat driven by strong AI data-center demand, both supporting revenue/earnings upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Mojo Vision financing (ecosystem support) — Mojo Vision raised a $17.5M strategic investment to accelerate its micro?LED optical I/O platform; this supports the optical interconnect ecosystem that Marvell is participating in, but the investment does not directly change Marvell’s financials. Mojo Vision $17.5M Investment

Mojo Vision financing (ecosystem support) — Mojo Vision raised a $17.5M strategic investment to accelerate its micro?LED optical I/O platform; this supports the optical interconnect ecosystem that Marvell is participating in, but the investment does not directly change Marvell’s financials. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears incorrect/zero — multiple short-interest entries report 0 shares and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0). These readings look erroneous and should be treated cautiously; they don’t provide a reliable signal today.

Short-interest data appears incorrect/zero — multiple short-interest entries report 0 shares and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0). These readings look erroneous and should be treated cautiously; they don’t provide a reliable signal today. Negative Sentiment: Intraday pullbacks noted — some coverage flagged MRVL trading lower on March 24 despite solid execution, reflecting occasional profit-taking or rotation risks even as fundamentals remain supportive. Traded Lower Despite Execution

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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