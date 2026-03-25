Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.05 and last traded at $276.03. Approximately 5,910,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,999,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.89.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,284,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.